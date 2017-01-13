Editor, The Friday Flyer:

Responding to Jim B. Parsons letter questioning whether I am aware or concerned about the Lake Lease issues, I say yes, Mr. Parsons, I am deeply concerned regarding the unsustainable Lease cost, and very involved, as POA Director, for over a year, in discussions with legal attorneys, ( one water specialist), regarding the Lake Lease.

I’m far more aware than Mr. Parsons of the many issues involved. It’s not a simple problem. There is no way the POA can sustain the Lake Lease as it is currently set. No member should agree it’s a good idea to shortly have to pay well over $200, in addition to our current dues, in order to maintain increased costs. The Lake Lease formula has no logical basis. For many years the POA tried to get EVMWD to meet and refigure the basis to a more fair and doable cost. This never happened. The water board refused to even meet. Finally the POA put the Lake Lease payment in an escrow account until EVMW agreed to meet. It worked. They agreed to meet and a date was set. The POA made the payment and then EVMW cancelled the meeting and used our money to launch a campaign against the POA with fancy brochures that didn’t tell the truth. The unreasonable offer made added demands that were not feasible.

The cost of the dam repairs is paid off. The Lake Lease payment millions are clear profit, yet they refuse to pay for any maintenance regarding water quality, quagga infestation, etc. The POA has to pay for all that.

Realtors, siding with EVMW, have threatened property values will go down unless the lease continues on their terms. I think values will go down if the lease cost forces huge increases in dues.

Dawn Haggerty