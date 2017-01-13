Volunteers are needed to help conduct the 2017 Homeless Point-in-Time Count and Survey for Riverside County on Tuesday, January 24, between 5:30 and 9:30 a.m. Five hundred volunteers are needed to count and survey Riverside County's sheltered and unsheltered homeless population within 28 cities.

The Homeless Point-in-Time Count and Survey is federally-mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to count and survey the homeless population in cities and counties throughout the nation, including Riverside County. Each count is planned, coordinated, and carried out locally.

Data collected during the count reflects a snapshot of Riverside County’s homeless population at one particular point-in-time and is required in order to: continue receiving federal funding for homeless assistance programs, develop strategies to end homelessness, help homeless individuals and families who are in need, and produce a full report to HUD regarding the homeless individuals in Riverside County.

Riverside County is encouraging individuals, neighborhood groups, city and county employees, non-profit organizations, college students, community service clubs, faith-based institutions and social service providers to help conduct the count.

Volunteers must attend a two hour training session where they will receive important safety guidelines and instructions on conducting the count. The volunteer registration form can be completed online at www.riversidehomelesscounts.com.

According to Riverside County, the 2016 Homeless Point-In-Time Count and Survey, conducted on January 26, 2016, identified 1,351 unsheltered and 814 sheltered homeless people in Riverside County. The total Point-In-Time Count decreased by 12 percent from 2015 to 2016.