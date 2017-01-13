As human beings we constantly find ways to give life purpose, Whether that's living a religious lifestyle, pursuing a personal craft or wanting to have a positive impact on the world, we seek to find value in all that we do. As teenagers, giving back to our community is one of several outlets that allows us to achieve this sense of self and purpose.

Like the inspirational Mahatma Gandhi preached, "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." Subsequently, he believed that by surrounding ourselves in the act of giving, we are able to gain happiness and fulfillment, as well as practical experience.

In our local high schools, each student is required to complete a minimum 40 hours of community service in order to graduate. While there are some debates surrounding this as a graduation requirement, I believe being involved in the community offers knowledge that isn't available in the classroom.

For instance, I volunteer at the local food bank in distributing food to the needy. Each time I return, I know I'll be making somebody's day. With every pack of ramen noodles handed out is another child's dinner fulfilled. A single loaf of bread could be the difference between a hungry family without breakfast to a nourished home filled with the smell of buttered toast. And in spite of the cold mornings the food bank operates at, witnessing the smiles of those receiving boxes of macaroni or a hand of bananas is more than enough to warm my heart and provide until the last person in line has received their share.

From this experience, and synonymous acts of kindness, I learned that one does not require an abundance of money nor wealth in order to positively impact society. Of course, that's not to diminish the value of such generosities, but through volunteering, I discovered that anyone has the ability to change the world. It might not be to a global extent, but rather, a personal one; an individual's world who would not have access to the luxuries volunteers have otherwise provided.

Additionally, participating in community services has been shown to increase physical and mental health, too. One study on the health benefits of volunteering by the Corporation for National & Community Service found that, in general, volunteers report greater life satisfaction and better physical health than do non-volunteers, resulting in greater physical health. Teenagers are also exposed to diversity and multiculturalism, allowing us to build greater social networks.

On the more academic side, students who often participate in community service form well-rounded characteristics, a quality which many colleges find highly desirable in an applicant. Students may also discuss particular volunteering experiences when writing college and scholarship essays, which I've found to be extremely useful. As an up-and-coming college student myself, I am truly grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have gained from consistently volunteering. In spite of the labor and time I had to set aside in order to participate in community events, the benefits, for me and for those being helped, far outweighed these minute encumberments.

Volunteering itself is available to everyone, regardless of your age, grade or abilities. There are plenty of local and intercity opportunities to get out and assist your community. For those of us that do happen to be in high school, joining service-related clubs, asking the career center or checking the bulletin are all great ways to find out nearby service activities. Also, when deciding what to volunteer for, it's important to account for your own personal interests. For example, maybe you have an endearing heart for animals; try helping out at an animal shelter or non-profit organizations with the similar goals. Tailoring your activities with your own passions allows volunteering to be a profitable experience for both you and those being assisted.

But what if your passions lie elsewhere and local organizations don't offer that special service opportunity for you? Perhaps you're allergic to cats or maybe your forte excels in the arts and crafts. Enter service projects: individual or group undertakings to help a cause, charity or event that suits what you want to do (or maybe you simply want to take initiative and do good in the world).

With service projects, the sky's the limit when deciding what you would like to do. At Temescal's National Honor Society, one project I've taken part in was Project Linus, a nonprofit centered on donating blankets and other materials to those in need, for the past two years. Creating the fleece blankets was a simple and fun way to gather like-minded individuals and make an impact on others' lives. Of course, there are a plethora of ways to make somebody's day through other service projects.

All in all, community service is a great way to explore your passions while giving back to your community at the same time. Even if you're not exploring your own interests, at least you know you're doing something for a good cause with the added benefits of making yourself well-rounded for the college admissions process and becoming more mentally and physically healthy. It has moments for personal growth while granting opportunities to network with others. At the end of the day, community service is a valuable way to make an impact on the world across multiple platforms.