For the first time in my life, I purchased chicken feet this week. And why oh why, you may be wondering, did I do that? Bone broth.

If you follow health news and food websites like I do, then you probably already know what bone broth is all about. But for folks that don’t know, bone broth is a liquid broth made from bones, and sometimes vegetables, that have been simmered for a length of time.

The resulting broth is a nutrient rich liquid that you can drink alone or add to soups and stews. Mark Sisson, author of The Primal Blueprint, calls bone broth a superfood in that it boosts your immune system because of its high concentration of minerals.

Other potential benefits to imbibing in bone broth stem from the glucosamine, collagen and glycine contained in it. Glucosamine helps with reducing joint pain and inflammation. Collagen, as any woman who buys beauty products knows, promotes healthy skin, hair and nails. And glycine helps you sleep better.

Some important tips when making your own bone broth:

First, always blanch the bones. This removes any impurities and yucky bits from the bones so they don’t taint your broth with funky flavor. To blanch bones, simply put the bones in a stockpot, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Let it simmer for 20 minutes and then drain. Now the bones are ready to be roasted.

Next, roast the bones at high heat. Spread out the bones on a rimmed cookie sheet or 9x13 pan and roast at 450 degrees for 30, 45 or 60 minutes depending on how thick and how big those bones are. The bones should be deep brown and caramelized on the edges. This step adds intense flavor to the finished broth.

After roasting, it’s time to boil the bones – again. This time around, add aromatic goodies like onion, garlic and pepper. You can add all kinds of garden veggies or keep it simple and stick to a few choice aromatics. It’s a personal choice and you may need to try it a few ways to see what you prefer.

To boil the bones, place them in a large stock pot along with the aromatics you choose, add just enough water to cover the bones and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to simmer, cover and let simmer. How long? Depends on the bones. More delicate bones, like chicken feet, can simmer for a few hours. Beef femur bones can simmer 8 hours or overnight.

As far as the science backing some of the claims that bone broth enthusiasts are touting, the medical jury is still out on whether drinking bone broth will cure anything. All I know is that it tastes good and warms me up on a cold, rainy day. And we’ve had a lot of those lately.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. (or more) of bones from a healthy source

2 chicken feet for extra gelatin

1 onion

2 carrots

2 stalks of celery

2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 cloves of garlic

1 tbsp. sea salt

1 tsp. peppercorns

Directions:

Place bones in a large stockpot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Drain and discard water. Next, place bones in a roasting pan and roast for 30 to 60 minutes at 450 degrees. Then, place the bones in a large stock pot. Pour water over the bones and add the vinegar. Let sit for 20 to 30 minutes in the cool water. The acid helps make the nutrients in the bones more available.

Roughly chop and add the vegetables to the pot. Add any salt, pepper, spices, or herbs, if using. Bring the broth to a boil. Once it has reached a vigorous boil, reduce to a simmer and simmer until done.

Beef broth/stock: 8 to 48 hours

Chicken or poultry broth/stock: 4 to 24 hours

Fish broth: 8 hours

Skim any frothy/foamy layer that may form and discard. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Strain using a fine metal strainer to remove all the bits of bone and vegetable. When cool enough, store in a gallon size glass jar in the fridge for up to five days or freeze for later use.