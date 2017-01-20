Canyon Lake

January 27, 2017 Edition ›  City Connection

Library offers new program for middle school children

A  new Canyon Lake Library program  for middle school children will begin by exploring  Edgar Allen Poe and his writing.  The program is not a sit and listen book club. This literature program will have members thinking and writing in ways that personalize the works being studied.  The first meeting will be Monday, January 23 at 3:30 p.m. 

The program is led by Mrs. Gretchen Blackford, a retired middle school  English teacher,  When asked why the library is starting this new program, Librarian Sanda Brautigam says, "Mrs. Blackford has so many ideas that just sound like fun. It's a plus they are also educational."

At this time  the  literature program  is only referred to as "The Middle Schoolers Program."  Gretchen would like the participants to choose a name for the group.

All programs at the Canyon Lake Library are free to the public and do not require library membership.

