Resident Bob Clow turned 90 years old on New Year's Day. His daughters, Jill Garber and Sandee Clow, held an “Open House” party for him at Jill's home in Canyon Lake. Close to 100 friends and family members stopped by to wish Bob a happy birthday and to share food and drinks. "I want them all to know how much I truly appreciate their friendship and good wishes, and that I love them all," says Bob.