January 27, 2017 Edition ›  News Briefs

CLWC invites residents to cooking class at Senior Center

The Canyon Lake Woman's Club (CLWC) will be holding a cooking class with Chef Fleur (Alise) Lawrence from South Coast Winery on Saturday, February 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Center. Attendees do not need to be a member of the CLWC to attend.

The tasting menu consists of five courses and a palate cleanser. Tasting include: chili lime shrimp pastry cup, lobster bisque soup with toast point, mixed green salad with goat cheese crumble, toasted pecans, apple and pear slices and poppy Seed dressing, beef bourguignon with puff pastry accompaniment and lemon posset shooter with burnt sugar brittle.

The palate cleanser will be blood orange and mango moscato sorbet.

The class is $45. All proceeds to the CLWC philanthropic causes. Attendees are welcome to bring their own beverage. For more information, call Rose Marie Hand at 951-212-1946.

The Woman's Club is a philanthropic organization that meets monthly on the third Wednesday in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Vendor hour is from 9 to 10 a.m.; meeting is at 10 a.m. There is a speaker every month followed by lunch. Lunch is $14. Reservations can be made at www.canyonlakewomansclub.com. For membership information, contact Sue Collins at  suecollinsrealtor@gmail.com.

