Cub Scout Pack 346 continued to be busy over the holiday season. The Wolves of the Pack learned about leadership and community service as they proposed a community service project to the committee.

The Arrows of the Pack learned about government and building their community during their meeting with Canyon Lake Mayor Dawn Haggerty.

The Webelos of the Pack were busy learning about fire safety and how to start a fire with flint.

The Bears of the Pack put on a Carnival for the whole group by designing Christmas themed carnival games. The Carnival ended with the annual “Pie Your Leader in the Face” for the Scouts who sold $450 in popcorn during fall Sales. The Scouts earning the Pie in the Face award were, Kevin Randall, Daniel Diaz, Mason Lavin, Josiah Bacca, Matthew Thomas, Luke Thomas, James Woodward and Bladen Hartley.

Finally, the whole Pack came together in January to hike 1 1/2 miles of the Indian Truck Trail and the Webelos and Arrows completed their three mile hike at the same time. The Scouts completed community service by cleaning up trash along the trail.