The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce 21st annual Board Installation and Community Awards Gala will be held tomorrow, Saturday, January 28, in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Festivites will include a sit-down dinner, silent auction, presentation of community awards and installation of new Chamber Board of Directors.

This sold out event will have a number of community dignitaries in attendance to honor the awardees including District Director Glenn Miller and Representative Debbie Herrera from Senator Jeff Stone’s office, Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, 67th Assembly District, LEUSD Superintendent Dr. Doug Kimberly, Canyon Lake City Council and POA Board of Directors.

Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries will be the installing official with Chamber President Jim Randle, Secretary Debby Gagnon, Treasurer Jennie Ehrenkranz, Directors Dolores Badillo, Mike Irvin, Jeanne O’Dell, Matthew Svendsen, Ria Riley and Barry Walker taking the Oath of Office.

Every year the Chamber begins accepting Community Award nominations from residents in December and January. This year's winners were notified last week and will be honored at the Gala tomorrow evening.

Jordyn Strange is Youth of the Year. This award recognizes a Canyon Lake student who has exhibited academic excellence while being involved in the community and participating in school activities.

Donna Ritchie is Citizen of the Year. This award is for an individual who has enhanced the quality of life in Canyon Lake through outstanding community involvement.

Shawna Bowen is Volunteer of the Year. This award is for an individual who has made a significant difference to the community through volunteerism.

The Bassmasters Club is Orgaization of the Year. This award is for a nonprofit organization whose programs have made a positive impact on the community.

Pepe's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina is the Business of the Year. This award is for a Chamber member that provides exemplary customer service and superior products while supporting the Canyon Lake business community.

The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses and individuals organized to encourage a strong local economy and quality of life by promoting and advancing the community, civic, cultural and educational development of the Canyon Lake area while providing a valuable forum for issues affecting local commerce and the general well-being of the community. For more information, contact Chamber Executive Director Alison Burrafato at 951-244-6124.