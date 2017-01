While it was cold and rainy in Canyon Lake, it was bright and sunning in the Exumas, Bahamas aboard the Aqua Cat scuba diving boat when Kathy Momaney traveled there over the holiday break.

Kathy was one of only two divers who dove every dive. She dove a total of 26 times in one week.

Kathy, a certified divemaster, has taken 300 dives over the past five years.