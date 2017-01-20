Canyon Lake

January 27, 2017 Edition

Out and About in Canyon Lake - Storm Edition

*A view of the flooding and a rainbow from Wirlaway Ct., looking toward Moonstone Beach.

*The flooding didn't stop Bill Van Dyke from fishing. "Flood or no flood, when you're a fisherman, you fish! Even if it's just in your backyard," says Bill grandmother Pat.

*Shelby Hansen submitted this photo of a rainbow in the skies over Canyon Lake as seen from her hilltop home off Railroad Canyon Rd.

*Lion Park, as with most of the parks, was under way this week.

*Destiny Petersen took to the streets for a Kayak ride down Canyon Lake Dr. North.

*This individual ignored the guards and barricade at the North Causeway, resulting in their vehicle getting stuck and stranded for hours.

*Many of the lake front homes were flooded at a result of the storm.

