Pictured is Norm Morrissette, the gentleman who runs the “Over the Hill Gang” Golf Club with the help of Carlos Ramirez who helps on game day and Ron Deckert who cooks at the club picnics.

Norm has been running the club for the past five years but the club has been in existence since 1984. The group is maxed out with 24 players. The average age is 78 with the youngest being 62 years old. There are three players in their 90s.

The club hosts three picnics per year at Roadrunner Park and a formal Christmas dinner at the Country Club. Trophies for “Most Wins” and “Most Games” are awarded at the end of the year at the Christmas dinner.