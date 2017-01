Free sandbags are available for residents who need them. Sandbags can be picked up daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. outside the gate at the fire station on Vacation Dr. Residents are advised to bring their own shovel as there is no guarantee there will be one there. If there are no more sandbags, residents should call contact Community Patrol at 951-244-6841, ext. 410, for assistance.