January 27, 2017 Edition ›  Letters

Response to Lake Lease Letter

Editor, The Friday Flyer:

This is my response to the lake lease letter in the “Letters to the Editor” on January 13, 2017 issue. In reading the Friday Flyer regarding our water issue last week, I learned Obama had saved our lake. But then I became confused when I remembered about all the failures and weakness of that government, bringing out millions of old voters and even many first-timers, that if they hadn't come to our rescue in November, eventually Canyon Lakers wouldn't have to even worry about water rights or systems or much else for that matter!

Don Barber

