The Canyon Lake Tennis Club hosted an appreciation celebration for outgoing club President Marga Kidd on January 18 at the Lodge.

Marga has been the president of the Tennis Club since 2012. A spokesperson for the club says, "For anyone who knows her, Marga has put in innumerable hours of service over the years on behalf of the club while holding several different Board positions. Her gregarious attitude has helped shape the club into its current 250 members. We thank her from the bottom of our hearts for her unwavering service and positive spirit, and we will be forever grateful for all she has done for the tennis community and club.

The new club president is Jim Barringham. Other 2017 Tennis Club Board members include Vice-President Val Gambina, Secretary Sue Muscarella, Treasurer Monica Hempel, Social Media Director Jeananne Woodman, Tournament Directors Kristy Toups and Kathy Valdez and Event Directors Tammy Hobson and John Hodge.

The Tennis Club is currently accepting new and renewal membership applications for 2017. Whether you’re just a beginner or a fierce competitor, all are welcome to join the club. As a group, the club's goal is to promote tennis, meet other tennis players and to improve tennis skills.

The club hosts monthly tournament mixers and various social events throughout the year. Social Media Director Jeananne Woodman says, "It’s a great way to make new friends and to enjoy one of the many beautiful amenities in Canyon Lake."

Annual single Tennis Club memberships are $30; annual family memberships are $40. For membership information, contact Valorie Gambina at 951-385-8186 or valgambina@gmail.com.