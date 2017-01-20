The Canyon Lake Travel Club functions are open to all Canyon Lakers who would like to attend even though they are not members of the club. If an upcoming activity looks appealing, call the person in charge of the event and make arrangements to attend. Plus, the club always welcomes new members!

The Travel Club posts their upcoming day tris and multi-day trips on their website and in the Club News section of The Friday Flyer. The club has two upcoming events they would like to invite residents to attend.

First up is the Travel Club's Spring Dinner-Dance, "Tavern O'the Green," on Friday, March 3, in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Irish dancers and Good Times Entertainment will provide the evening's entertainment.

Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Dinner choices include corned beef and grilled salmon. The cost for members is $45; $40 for non-members.

The deadline to make reservations is Wednesday, February 22. Reservations can be made through the club's website at www.canyonlaketravelclub.org

Next, the club has a day trip planned on Tuesday, March 7, to Palm Springs to have lunch and attend a tribute show.

Attendees will be picked up at the Lodge and travel to Palm Springs aboard a deluxe motorcoach for a day filled of food and nostalgic entertainment. Attendees will arrive at Billy Reed's Restaurant and Bakery and Bar for a meal and then travel to the Camelot Theater to see a show that pays tribute to music icons

The cost to attend this event is $102 for members; $107 for non-members. Pick-up at the Lodge is 10 a.m. The return time is approximately 5 .m. The reservation deadline for this trip is Wednesday, February 1. For more information, contact Kathy Bacon at 951-246-9968.

Travel Club annual membership fees are $10 per person. For more information about joining the Travel Club, contact Membership Chair Jan May at janmay1223@yahoo.com.