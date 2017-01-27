The Canyon Lake Woman's Club (CLWC) will be holding a cooking class with Chef Fleur (Alise) Lawrence from South Coast Winery on Saturday, February 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Center. Attendees do not need to be a member of the CLWC to attend.

The tasting menu consists of five courses and a palate cleanser. The menu includes: chili lime shrimp pastry cup, lobster bisque soup with toast point, mixed green salad with goat cheese crumble, toasted pecans, apple and pear slices and poppy Seed dressing, beef bourguignon with puff pastry accompaniment and lemon posset shooter with burnt sugar brittle.

The palate cleanser will be blood orange and mango moscato sorbet. Attendees are welcome to bring their own beverage.

Chef Alise is the daughter of Lyne Hall. Both are members of the CLWC. Lyne says, "Alise has helped the club on many occasions with her creative ideas. To help the club raise money, she is volunteering her services free of charge for the cooking class."

In addition to working for South Coast Winery, Alise is a chef at Royal Bash and teaches cooking classes for kids. She received her training at a culinary school in Hollywood, California, and has worked at several restaurants in the area. One of her specialties is creating baked goods for special diets.

The one day class at the Senior Center is $45. All proceeds will go to the CLWC philanthropic causes. For more information, call Rose Marie Hand at 951-212-1946.

The Woman's Club is a philanthropic organization that meets monthly on the third Wednesday in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Vendor hour is from 9 to 10 a.m.; meeting is at 10 a.m. There is a speaker every month followed by lunch. Lunch is $14. Reservations can be made at www.canyonlakewomansclub.com. For membership information, contact Sue Collins at suecollinsrealtor@gmail.com.