For two hours on the morning of Saturday, January 28, the volunteers of the Community Care Program picked up trash along the border of Menifee and Canyon Lake. The volunteers collected enough trash to fill a dumpster supplied by CR&R Environmental Services. Volunteers ranged from middle school aged children to seniors.

The event was sponsored by the Canyon Lake Community Church, Menifee Home Depot, CR&R and Helping Hands. The clean up was the second to be staged, and doubled in size from the first one.

Future events include food drives, visits to senior facilities, yard clean ups, and a variety of other service opportunities. If you would like to join the Community Care Program or make a donation to help support the program, visit www.helpinghandsgroup.us.