While in Placerville, the Wegs attended a Mardi Gras celebration called Fasching. Fasching begins each year on November 11 at 11:11 a.m. and finishes on Ash Wednesay of the following year. Hans says it dates back to the 1400s, before the Mardi Gras in Brazil and New Orleans.

Hans says, "I remember going to Fasching in Germany when I was a Kid. As a matter of

fact, I remember I bought my own beer when I was nine years old. There was no age limit for alcohol in Germany at the time."

The Wegs say they had a great time at the Mardi Gras in Placerville, "Over the years we have gone to the German club's May Day celebration, Hot August Night party and Oktoberfest celebration. They always have a great German Polka Band playing called the "Al Gruber Band." They let me play the drums with them. All in all, we had a great visit," says Hans.