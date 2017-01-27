This section contains information on local activities and items of interest to Canyon Lake residents. Information should be submitted to news@goldingpublications.com no later than 3 p.m. Monday.

Upcoming CLMS Events

The Canyon Lake Middle School Winter Dance Show is February 3 and 4 at 6 p.m. The Cross Country Meet is February 10 at David A Brown Middle School. The Student of the Month Assemblies will be held on February 16. In observance of Presidents Day, there is no school February 17 and 20.

CLAA Fundraiser

The Canyon Lake Art Association (CLAA) will host a Paint 'n Wine Soiree fundraiser on Thursday, February 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the home of Joanie Evarts, 30056 Clear Water Dr. Never painted before? No problem. Everything to paint is included and everyone leaves with their own unique work of art. To reserve a spot, call 951-244-3378 or visit www.canyonlakeartassociation.com to pay with a credit card.

JWC Fundraiser

The Jr. Women's Club (JWC) invites residents to join them on a Casino Bus Trip to Harrah's Resort Southern California on February 11. The cost is $25 per person for a round trip bus ride. Ticket price does not include costs associated with gambling, food, drinks, entertainment, etc. Participants must be 21 years old or older. The bus will depart at 3 p.m. from the lower parking lot at the East Port Park launch ramp and return at approximately 11 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets for this fundraiser, email canyonlakejwc@gmail.com or call 951-264-4364.

Scholarships

The Canyon Lake 9ers Golf Club is currently accepting applications for its 2017 Golf Scholarship. All students are encouraged to apply. Applications are available in the Canyon Lake Golf Pro Shop and at Temescal Canyon High School. The scholarship will be presented at the high school's awards ceremony in May.

Lioness Bingo

The Lioness Club continues to hold Bingo on the first and third Sunday of every month from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Center. Due to State Law, Bingo is limited to those over the age of 18. Admission to Bingo is $10 for a 6-sheet set. Special games are also available at the cost of $1. each. For those wishing to attend Bingo from outside the community, it is necessary to call Nancy Coughlin at 951-805-0543 or Joanna Spiller at 951-244-1553 for gate entrance.

Caregivers Connection

On February 13 at 10 a.m. at Canyon Lake Community Church in room 6 Shannon Easton and Jane Farmer from Desert Hills Memory Care will present the best approach and skills needed to communicate efficiently and effectively with someone who has dementia. Through the demonstration, examples, and some humor, attendees will come away from this meeting with new tools in hand to help communicate in tough scenarios. A question and answer time with Shannon and Jane will follow the presentation. For more information, contact Joanne Wickerath at 951-679-7736.

Caregivers Connection offers an opportunity for caregivers to share common problems, needs and experiences. Anyone caring for a loved one for illnesses such as dementia, Alzheimer's, stroke, heart issues or Parkinson's is welcome to attend.

The group meets in room 6 at Canyon Lake Community Church on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information about this support group, contact facilitator Jo Ann Wickerath at 951-679-7736 or assistant facilitator Bev Haney at 951-244-8711.

Coffee with Nancy

Residents are invited to meet with Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District Division 1 Director Nancy Horton, a Canyon Lake resident, the last Tuesday of every month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sports Stop. She is available to talk about changing guidelines for water conservation, questions about the district’s conservation rebates, etc. Nancy also invites residents to bring their water bill for clarification of costs. The coffee is complimentary.

Steering Wheel Covers

The Lioness Club offers custom-made steering wheel covers made of many different materials and patterns, which keep steering wheels from becoming too hot to handle. They also work well during cold weather. The price is $8 for one, $15 for two. The profits from this project go to one of the Lioness Club’s ongoing philanthropic projects. To purchase, call Laverne Cann at 951-244-5715.

MOPS

Mother of Preschoolers (MOPS) meet on the first and third Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at Canyon Lake Community Church. MOPS seeks to support mothers during the early years of their Children's lives. By connecting with other moms and mentor moms, craft projects and guest speakers, women are encouraged in their physical, emotional and spiritual journeys. Childcare is provided.

The moms fellowship over hot coffee and warm breakfast, then enjoy a speaker or craft. Those desiring “coffee talk” are invited to contact Melissa Roberts at 951-757-6010.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market operates every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the upper section of the Towne Center parking lot. It features fresh produce, handcrafted items, vendor merchandise and freshly prepared food.

MOMS Next

MOMS Next is an open group, accepting place for all mothers of school age kids to come, just as they are, to experience authentic community, personal, growth, practical help and spiritual hope. Moms Next meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake Community Church.

Breast Cancer Resources

Bosom Buddies is a breast cancer support group in Canyon Lake led by Janelle Basham and Kimberly Slingerland. The pair mentor, educate and support newly diagnosed breast cancer patients during their breast cancer journey. For more information, visit www.CLBosomBuddies.com and Canyon Lake Bosom Buddies Facebook page.

Michelle's Place is a breast cancer resource center serving this area, located at 27645 Jefferson Ave., Ste. 117, in Temecula. The center's mission is to provide emotional and educational support to those touched with breast cancer and facilitate breast health care services. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Learn about available services and resources at michellesplace.org or 951-699-5455.

Menifee Valley Historical Museum

The Menifee Valley Historical Museum contains displays about Canyon Lake history, provided by Canyon Lake pioneers Don and Elinor Martin. The museum is open Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. Don and Elinor sometimes serve as docents. It's located in the old Menifee Elementary School on Garbani Rd. in Menifee.

Genealogy Research

The Lake Elsinore Genealogical Society (LEGS) meets monthly on the second Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mission Trail Community Library, 34303 Mission Trail in Wildomar. For more information, contact Yoly Jimenez at 951-764-1932 or yolyatlegs@gmail.com.

Needlework Group

Residents are invited to bring their knitting and crocheting supplies and projects to the Senior Center on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, call Betty Cannavino at 951-244-4126.

Sewing, Quilting Group

Residents are invited to the Senior Center for sewing and quilting every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring a project and sewing machine or just visit and check it out. For more information, call Terri Ireland at 951-246-2571.

Host Families Sought

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with area high schools, is looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries: Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan, to name a few.

ASSE students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families.

The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become an ASSE host family or to learn more, contact 1-800-733-2773 or visit www.host.asse.com to begin a host family application.

Clothing Wanted

A couple in Canyon Lake regularly makes deliveries of food and clothing to the Riverside City Mission where the needs of the hungry and homeless are continuous. Donations can be dropped off at the Coldwell Banker office in the Towne Center at 31620 Railroad Canyon Rd.