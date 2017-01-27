Residents are invited to test their trivia skills during the new Bar Trivia Night at the Lodge on February 9 and 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.

This 21 years old and older event is hosted by local entertainer and quizmaster Aprile Deanne, who challenges the crowd with fun, entertaining pop culture trivia. The first Bar Trivia night had a full house, and ages of participants ranged from 21 to 70 years old.

There are six rounds of trivia with questions on topics ranging from sports to music to art and science. The last round has a bonus question, which could add or subtract ten points, pushing teams ahead or behind of other teams.

The February 9 Bar Trivia Night will be sponsored by Joya Sangria who will offer some specials and gifts. Aprile will also provide a raffle gift during the game. First place prizes vary.

Aprile says, "Bring your teams of 1-4 players and join in on the fun. This is a new great way to meet your neighbors. Arrive a little early for a good seat and to enjoy some food."

The winners of the last Bar Trivia Night were the team of Lyne, Mike and Alise Hall. Who will be the winner next week?