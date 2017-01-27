Thirty-seven years ago three local golfers who could manage to take Friday afternoons off put together a golf game for any Canyon Laker who could also take the afternoon off. They called this group the After Lunch Bunch. The group has grown to where now between thirty to forty players golf weekly.

Jim Magill is one of the three founding members of The After Lunch Bunch. He is 91 years old and still golfs today. Jim has been serving at the club's chairman since it was founded in 1980. He's been the club's historian since 2008.

There are three other active golfers in the club who are also in their 90s. Hub Watson is 93 years old, Lee Lilly is 92 years old and Bob Crow is 90 years old. Jim, Hub and Lee golf are also members of the Men's Golf Club and golf three days a week.

The After Lunch Bunch is an organized game of golf played every Friday; entries are open to all male golfers with an established handicap. Entry fee is $5 with an optional 25 maximum “Skins” game. Players wishing to join can enter any Friday morning between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club or by phone at 951- 249-4565 or 951-237-6102.