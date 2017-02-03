Canyon Lake

February 10, 2017

Library offers new literary program for middle school children

A  new Canyon Lake Library program  for middle school children will begin by exploring  Edgar Allen Poe and his writing.  The program is not a sit and listen book club. This literature program will have members thinking and writing in ways that personalize the works being studied.

Each program will consist of readings from various authors and delving into literary devices. The group will be dealing with different genres, such as mysteries and fantasy. It aims to help improve creative writing by helping young writers center on what they are feeling and choose to express.

The program meets at the library on Mondays at 3:30 and is lead by Mrs. Gretchen Blackford, a retired middle school  English teacher. "Mrs. Blackford has so many ideas that just sound like fun. It's a plus they are also educational," say Librarian Sanda Brautigam.

At this time  the  literature program  is only referred to as "Middle School Lit." Gretchen would like the participants to choose their own name for the group.

All programs at the Canyon Lake Library are free to the public and do not require library membership.

