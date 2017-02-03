The Canyon Lake Bassmasters Club held its February Tournament on Saturday, February 4. A spokesperson for the club says, "Thirteen teams fished in a full lake of very muddy water."

The team of Joe Merrill and Brian Hohn came out on top with a limit of fish weighing in at 18.92 pounds. The team of Steve Oskey and Nolan Cromwell finished second with 15.52 pounds of fish. Fishing by himself was Shanon Perkins who came in third with 12.42 pounds of fish. He also had the “Big Fish of the Day” with a fish weighing in at 7.02 pounds.

The Bassmasters Club holds 12 club and six open tournaments each year. The club meets at 7 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club on the first Wednesday of the month. Residents who like to fish and want to improve their skills in a low stress, friendly competitive environment are welcome to join.

For more information, contact Bassmasters Club President Terry Voss at 951-536-9341.