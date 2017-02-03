The Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge will be “Swingin” tomorrow night when Country music legend John Anderson takes the stage. Country music artist and songwriter Chase Miller will be opening the show.

John Anderson is a country music legend with more than 30 successful years in the music industry. He's charted more than 40 hit singles including several number one smash hits like "Swingin," “Straight Tequila Night” and Money in the Bank." He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in October 2014.

"I had been trying to get John to play here since the beginning and either routing or price were in the way," says Concert Promoter and Canyon Lake resident Doug Schultz. "Out of the blue his agent called me and offered me one date, and one date only, for a price we could afford. I was surprised to find it was one of the dates I had on hold for the Lodge."

Doug says John performs nearly 300 shows per year and feels lucky to be about to have him perform in Canyon Lake. "Canyon Lakers are going to love John Anderson. He's so different from any other artist. He is a true country music living legend." says Doug.

Opening the show for John will be Chase Miller, a country music artist/songwriter from Seal Beach, California.

Chase released his 3 song EP in October 2015 and has gained a very supportive fan base. Chase says he is very grateful to concert promoter, and Canyon Lake resident, Doug Shultz for the opportunity to open for the great John Anderson. " I couldn't be more excited for this show. I look forward to making some new fans and friends, I hope to see you all there," says Chase.

With countless airplay on FM stations around the U.S., and interviews and reviews published in dozens of publications, Chase has only just begun to make his footprint in country music.

Tickets for this concert are $65 for Reserved VIP seating; $40 for General Admission. Tickets can be purchased at the POA Office. If tickets don't sell out before the show, tickets can be purchased at the door on the evening of the concert. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m.

?The Lighthouse Restaurant will be offering a special menu the evening of this event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.