Twenty-two high school teams competed in the final round of the 34th annual Country Academic Decathlon, sponsored by the Riverside County Office of Education, on Saturday, February 4, at Beaumont High School. Hemet schools have dominated Elsinore for years. But this year, Elsinore High School broke an 18-year stronghold over Hemet and West Valley High Schools when it took first place and was named overall champions. West Valley took second, Hemet High finished third.

“In my twelfth year of coaching we finally got it done. I am so proud of this team,” said Elsinore High School teacher Ryan Klopp. “This year’s team worked the most ambitious calendar I’ve ever demanded. My students never complained about the commitment and sacrifice—even asking for more work—I am in awe of this special group!”

Each team is composed of nine students, three from each grade point category, and includes three Honor (GPA 3.75-4.00), three Scholastic (GPA 3.00-3.74), and three Varsity (GPA 0.00-2.99) students. Students accumulate individual and team points in written events in mathematics, economics, art, music, literature, science, social science and Super Quiz.

The students who make up the 2017 Elsinore High School Academic Decathlon Team are:

Shayan Khan, Elias Alvarez, Cameron Kendall, Stevie Sandy, Nicole Mayhew, Gwen Howell, Erick Aragon, Desirre Rodriguez and Joseph Armato.

Related team accomplishments include setting the Riverside County 10 event total score record by over 1000 points, breaking the EHS school record by 1800 points. Though Elisnore High School came in second in the Super Quiz (West Valley took first), the team set a new Elsinore High School medal record count: eight out of nine members won at least one medal and several multiple awards. Based on scores in written competition, individual medals are awarded in the categories of mathematics, economics, art, music, literature, science, social science and the Super Quiz.

Elsinore High will go on to represent Riverside County at the California Academic Decathlon to be held in Sacramento, California, on March 23 through 26. The United States Academic Decathlon will be held on April 20 through 22 in Madison, Wisconsin.