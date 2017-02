The Canyon Lake Emergency Preparedness Committee (CLEPC) meets monthly on the first Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The CLEPC is a committee made up of community volunteers who are committed to preparing and educating the community for emergencies, medical and shelter services, providing assessment and assisting in recovery after disaster. For more information or to serve as a volunteer, call City Hall at 951-244-2955.