The Roots to Grow tutoring program at the Canyon Lake Library for children grades K-8 is in session every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. The program is led by high school honor students who help elementary and middle grade students with math, science, English and history. Students should bring the work they are having problems with to gain help in the area most needed. Volunteer positions are open for additional students interested in assisting younger students.

The Scholastic Aptitude Test (S.A.T) group meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. to discuss information and preparations to excel in the S.A.T.

The Riverside County Library System also offers tutoring for all ages online from their website at http://www.rivlib.net. The service is located under the eResources tab, then Homework Help and Learning Resources. This program is free and provides one-on-one tutoring with trained tutors. The Brainfuse program helps with live online tutoring in math, science, reading/writing, social studies, PSAT/SAT, ACT, AP and state standardized tests. Library card holders can submit essays and other forms of writing for constructive feedback including professional assistance in resume/cover letter writing. Brainfuse offers assistance with U.S. citizenship prep and MS Office essential skills, and provides Spanish-speaking support.