In accordance with Canyon Lake ordinances and state law, all dogs four months and older must be vaccinated against rabies and licensed. All dogs must be vaccinated against rabies before they can be licensed.

It also requires that all dogs be licensed inside of the city they reside. Residents can get a rabies vaccine from their local veterinarian or at Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) low cost clinic. At this time, AFV Clinic is offering rabies vaccinations for only $6.00.

The first rabies vaccine is given at 16 weeks, if adult teeth are present, up to one year of age. This vaccination is good for 1 year. Then, revaccination is required. Every rabies vaccine after the first is good for 3 years.

A rabies tag is separate from a license tag. A license tag will be issued by AFV. The issuer of the rabies tag will not license your pet. It is the owner's responsibility to license their pet with the City via AFV.

Licenses can be purchased at the (AFV), 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, Monday through Friday between the hours of 10 am. and 4 p.m. Proof of a current rabies certificate by a veterinarian or clinic and a certificate of spay or neuter (if applicable) are required. A license expiration date will be aligned with the pet's rabies vaccination expiration date (unless the expiration of the current rabies vaccine extends beyond the license term purchased). Failure to license your animal may incur other costs and additional late fees.

Licenseing fees at AFV are as follows:

1 year–altered dog: $15; unaltered dog $50

2 year–altered dog: $20; unaltered dog $100

3 year–altered dog: $25; unaltered dog $150

Riverside County is a declared rabies area. Rabies vaccination of dogs (a prerequisite for licensing) has been highly effective as an animal and public health measure, and is especially important in areas where the potential threat of exposure to rabies from wildlife is a significant concern.

Although microchipping is not a requirement, it is highly recommended. Canyon Lake and AFV have partnered to offer Canyon Lake residents $5 microchips for teir pets wile funds are available. Residents shoul go to the AFV shelter, not the clinic, for microchips.

AFV also offers easy access to high quality, low cost spay/neuter services. The AFV Clinic is located at 29001 Bastron Ave., Lake Elsinore, and is open Monday through Friday.

For more information or questions, call AFV licensing and citation clerks at 951-674-0618, ext. 212 or 213, or visit www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com.