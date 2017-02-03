Riverside County Sheriff's Perris Station Sgt. Ralph Rico provided the following report of arrests that occurred in the City of Canyon Lake from December 19, 2016, to February 5, 2017. Residents are reminded these reports represent arrests of suspects and not convictions of a crime.

December 20, 2016 – Felony Warrant – 31700 block of Railroad Canyon Rd., Canyon Lake – CN-163550009 – 9:42 p.m. – Jessica Gayle Delatorriente, 33, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

December 28, 2016 – Residential Burglary – 23100 block Blue Bird Rd., Canyon Lake – CN-163630001 – 4:20 a.m. – Frankie Theodore Carmona, 33, was arrested for residential burglary.

January 27, 2017 – Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 31800 block Railroad Canyon Rd., Canyon Lake – CN-170270001 – 2:30 a.m. – Wesley Howard, 25, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

January 29, 2017 – Driving Under the Influence – 30200 block of Point Marina, Canyon Lake – CN-170290006 – 6:48 p.m. – Robert Allen, 62, was arrested for driving under the influence.

February 3, 2017 – Vehicle Theft – 24300 block Skipjack, Canyon Lake – CN-170340009 – 1:42 p.m. – Elih Angel, 29, was arrested for vehicle theft.

February 5, 2017 – Driving Under the Influence – Canyon Lake X Golden State, Canyon Lake – CN-170360007 – 10:05 p.m. – Zane Michael, 20, was arrested for driving under the influence.