The Canyon Lake Fine Arts Guild is preparing for its Elton John tribute concert, March 18 at the Lodge. “Kenny Metcalf as Elton” is touted by the Fine Arts Guild as having the look, sound and feel of the original “Rocket Man” Elton John, from his peak days in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Tickets are now on sale now at the Fine Arts Guild’s new website: www.canyonlakeguild.com. General Admission tickets are $25; $45 for VIP Reserved tickets.

As the original keyboard player for the 1980s metal band “Stryper,” Kenny is an accomplished pianist in his own right. Robert Leggett of Examiner.com says, “From the opening chords of Benny and the Jets through the amazing final notes of Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting, Kenny and his band made believers of not only the live audience, but also those watching the show on AXS TV.”

Terry Miller of Beacon Media added, “The guy IS Elton John, it’s astonishing. He has the energy, flamboyance and remarkable talent of the early Elton John. This show is not like any other tribute show. Every detail has been painstakingly recreated to produce the image of an Elton John Show. It’s like watching Elton at the Troubadour in smaller halls, but also like seeing him in stadium concerts when they play festivals and the fair.”

As with “Elvis” or “Cher,” the singular name “Elton” immediately identifies the iconic British singer, pianist and composer. Teaming with lyricist Bernie Taupin since 1967, they collaborated on more than 30 albums, selling more than 300 million records, with fifty Top 40 hits, five Grammys and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His re-penned dedication to the late Princess Diana, “Candle in the Wind” is the best-selling single in the history of the UK and US singles charts.

Fine Arts Guild Program Director Ron Martel says, "Performers of this caliber only play in mega-arenas for hundreds of dollars per ticket. The very best tribute performers offer an entire concert of memorable chartbusters, played like you remember hearing them at that time, right here in Canyon Lake for as little as $25. Those that attended prior Guild concerts know how we scour the field for the very best tribute artists offering the most authentic experience of your all-time favorite groups."

In addition to the Elton John tribute concert March 18, the Guild has announced tribute performers Creedence Clearwater Revival (Fortunate Son) on May 20, Santana (Smooth Sounds) on October 14 and The Beach Boys (Catch a Wave) on December 2. As a way of giving back to the community for their continued support, the Fine Arts Guild is offering a free summer concert at Holiday Harbor with Fleetwood Mac (Little Lies Band) on August 5.

Tickets to all 2017 events are on sale now at the Fine Arts Guild’s new website: www.canyonlakeguild.com. The Fine Arts Guild Operations Director Bert Barbay says, “Our new website is informative, useful and most of all, easy to use.” More information, pictures and videos are now available on the website as well as on our Facebook Page called: Canyon Lake Fine Arts Guild.

Benefactors are valued contributors to the Fine Arts Guild's program. For the first time, multiple tiers were offered, depending on the desired level of support and benefits. President Travis Montgomery says, “After a remarkable 2016, we are grateful to the community for supporting The Guild with a record number of Benefactors for the 2017 season.”

Membership Director Sue Bonner adds, “The majority of the new Benefactors have joined at Patron Level Status, which entitles them to Season Tickets and The Guild pre-concert hosted reception at each event.” For more information regarding membership, contact Sue at sgb13755@verizon.net.

To summarize, for 2017 the Fine Arts Guild has expanded its concert schedule, offered tiered Benefactor memberships, including Season Tickets, created a new website and Facebook Page and remain committed to their 16 year history of providing quality music to the Canyon Lake Community at a consistent and reasonable price.