Technology has made celebrating and sharing the love on Valentine's Day easier and sometimes more exciting. In 1840, the first mass produced Valentine's cards were introduced. Today, there are approximately 150 million cards exchanged annually on Valentine's Day, making it the second most popular after Christmas.

“Red Stamp” makes it even simpler to send a card with over 2000 designs to choose from and the ability to add your own photo and text. It offers many design features to customize your card and have it delivered to you or right to your loved one. This app is free for Android and iOS (Apple products).

For something unique, try "Felt." It's a handwritten 4" x 4 ½" card that utilizes your own handwriting by using a stylus or your finger, you can add a photo if you desire, and it offers multiple frames that are printed on premium paper and mailed to your loved one within 24 hours. The Felt app is free for iOS.

If digital cards are easier there are a plethora of apps that allow you the opportunity to send a Valentine's card right from your cell phone. “Just Wink” lets users create and personalize cards, and once you find a design you like, it can be customized with your own photos, short messages and even a little signature or doodle box that can be delivered via email, Facebook, SMS or regular mail. This app is free for Android and iOS.

Want something off the cuff and humorous? “Live Greeting” offers ecards with sounds and animations and “Someecards” combines vintage art with sarcasm, satire, and a bit of wit. These apps are free for Android and iOS.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, Valentine's Day ranks number three in the amount of fresh flowers that are sold every year just after Christmas and Mother's Day. Red roses rank at number one, followed by pink roses then white, mixed colors, purple, yellow, orange then peach. There are several great apps that make ordering flowers from your phone or tablet simple and fun. “1-800-Flowers” offers flower arrangements, cookies, chocolates, fruit, plants and much more. It offers same day delivery and order tracking. This app is free for Android and iOS. Flowers can also be ordered online at 1800flowers.com.

“Bloom That” makes it easy to scroll through arrangements, pick your stems, chose where and when to send them, add something extra if you chose, and have them sent next day delivery. They offer fresh, seasonal arrangements with lightning fast checkout and you'll receive a text letting you know the flowers were delivered. This app is free for iOS or online at bloomthat.com.

If you're feeling festive this year, “Heart Live” wallpaper lets you decorate your phone with a customized background and heart image. “Love Quotes” offers quotes all about, you guessed it.. love, that come in convenient, small images making it easy to share on social media.

For an all-in-one app, try “Valentine's Day Special” where you can send romantic texts, read and share love poems, take a love test, check your horoscope, indulge in sweet recipes and get suggestions for romantic music, movies and romantic gifts. All these apps are free for Androids.

A new app this year is “Valentine's Day Frames Photo Frames” that allows you to add heart inspired frames around your favorite photos and even add filters, stickers and overlays. Once your photo is complete it can be shared via email, text, or Facebook. This app is free for iOS.

Valentine's is a big night for going out and to assist in your dinner reservation try "Open Table." You'll be able to search menus, read reviews, reserve a table and manage your reservation right from your phone. You can also earn points every time you use the app.

“Movies by Flixster” is an all-time favorite where you can find the closest theatre near you, search movie times, read reviews and even purchase tickets.

According to Fortune.com, champagne is one of the five most common items purchased on Valentine's Day, along with chocolates, roses, dinner for two and diamond earrings. If you decide to indulge in the bubbly while you're out, then call “Uber” to get you home. Uber is another must-have app that once you register, it uses your phone's GPS to know where you are so all you have to do is type in where you want to go and what type of vehicle you want and an Uber driver will pick you up. It really is that simple.

If you're not up for going home, try a last-minute hotel room at "Hotel Tonight." Type in your location and date and simply browse and select the hotel of your choosing. All of these apps are free for iOS and Android.

