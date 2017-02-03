Batter up! It's that time of year again—baseball season. The sights of uniforms, the sounds of “Hey, batter batter” and the smells of hot dogs and burgers grilling on the grill will take place tomorrow at Gault Field when the Canyon Lake Little League (CLLL) kicks off its 2017 season with Opening Day Ceremony.

The Opening Day festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast, vendors and fundraiser raffle ticket turn in. All players report to Field 2 at 8:40 a.m. Opening Day Ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. The first game of the day will begin at 11 a.m. on Field 2.

On Friday evening, the night before Opening Day Ceremonies, the older divisions will play at Gault Field at 6:30 p.m. Juniors Division Temescal Valley vs. Canyon Lake Skeeters on Field 1; Majors Division Temescal Valley vs. Canyon Lake on Field 2.

Everyone is invited to come out to Gault Field to support the youth of the community.

The Little League season runs from February 11 through May 20. All home games will be played at Gault Field. New this year are the Challenger Division for children with special needs and the 50/70 division for ages 11 to 13.

CLLL is looking for volunteers interested in becoming Little League umpires for Gault Field home games. Free training will be provided. For more information, contact Terrence Wood at socalhazmat@gmail.com.

The league also is seeking team and field sponsorships. The money raised through sponsorships helps the organization provide scholarships for children who cannot afford to play otherwise, filed and facility improvements and maintenance, league seasonal costs and field and team equipment.

In the past, funds raised through scholarships have provided shade areas for bleachers, new scoreboard, hosting division tournaments, providing scholarships and improving the snack bar facility. For registration and sponsorship information, visit www.clllca.com or call 951-314-4182.