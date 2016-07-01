Weather statistics are provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake. Data is from February 2 to February 7.
High temperature this week: 71
High temperature last week: 75
High temperature this time last year: 83
Low temperature this week: 33
Low temperature last week: 30
Low temperature this time last year: 34
Rain this week: “0.16”
Rain last week: 0.00"
Rain this week last year: 0.00"
Rainfall since July 1, 2016: 10,58"
Rainfall last week: 10.42"
Rainfall by this time last year: 5.61"
Peak wind speed this week: 14 W
Peak wind speed last week: 14 N
Peak wind speed at this time last year: 30 N
Lake level this week: 1381.33'
Lake level last week: 1381.52'
Lake level this time last year: 1381.71'
Dam spillway level: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level last week: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level this week: 1381.76'
Lake temperature this week: 52
Lake temperature last week: 49
Lake temperature this time last year: 52