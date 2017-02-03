The Women's Golf Club will be hosting the “Hugs and Kisses” Tournament on Tuesday, February 14. This will be a four person with a tee off at 8 a.m. The cost is $35 and includes lunch and prizes; lunch only is $15. Sign ups are taken at the Country Club. For more information, call Linda Kamashian at 951-244-3675 or Linda Johnson at 951-285-5050.

The club will host its 44th annual President's Cup Tournament in March. This is a major three-day Net Tournament that will be held March 14, 16 and 21. An overall net winner will receive a medallion or diamond. The winner of each flight will receive a medallion or diamond. Other winners will receive prizes. To be eligible, a member must have played and posted six sanctioned club event scores in the previous six months.

Lunch and awards will be held on the final day. A signup sheet is in the Pro Shop at the Country Club. Deadline for signups is March 7. For more information, contact Ura Furry at 951-244-1910.

The Canyon Lake Women's Golf Club (CLWGC) was established in 1971 and is a member of the Women's Southern California Golf Association (WSCGA). The club meets on Tuesdays in the Magnolia Room at the County Club. Women wishing to play must check in before 7:30 a.m.; start time is 8 a.m. In the spring and summer the club meets at 7 a.m. Major tournaments include the Presidents Cup, Club Championship and Senior Tournament. For more information, call Darlene Cortez at 951-244-4751.

On Thursday, March 9, the 9ers Golf Club will be hosting its second Spring Scholarship Golf tournament. All proceeds will go towards a scholarship for a worthy Canyon Lake student who plans to attend college and play golf in the fall. This event includes lunch. For more information, contact Linda Kielty at 951-202-5046 or Teresa Roberson at 310-741-0223.

The 9ers Golf Club is a member of the Women's Southern California Golf Association. Ladies who are interested in playing golf and making new friends are invited to play with the 9ers Golf Club; all levels of golfers are welcome. The club meets on Thursdays in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. In the fall and winter the club meets at 9:30 a.m. and tee off at 10 a.m. In the spring and summer the club meets at 8 a.m. and tee off at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Kielty at 951-746-2250.