The Canyon Lake Library offers free books, large print books, free internet access, reading programs, book clubs and more. All programs at the Canyon Lake Library are free to the public and do not require library membership. Membership is required to check out materials and to use many of the internet programs available from home.

The library's Family Movie Program is held at 3:00 p.m. on the last Monday of the month in the City Council Chamber in the City Hall building. The movie and popcorn are courtesy of the Friends of the Canyon Lake Library. Outside non-alcoholic refreshments are welcome.

Teen activities are on Fridays at 4:30. Teens wishing to assist with the library collection programs and other offerings are welcome to become a member of the Teen Advisory Board. The Board meets monthly on the fourth Friday to offer author suggestions, assist in developing programs and provide other insights to help the library serve teens in the community.

The Perks of Being in a Teen Book Club meets monthly on the second Friday at 4:30 p.m. The club members determine the book for the month then discuss it at the next monthly meeting. The club is open to any teen wishing to participate.

Miss Ginny's Preschool Craft and Story Time meets every other Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the City Council Chamber at City Hall. This free program for children ages three to five is designed for pre-school development and includes stories, music, movement and a craft children can make and take home. Materials for crafts are provided.

Toddler Story Time meets at the library every Monday at 11 a.m. in the Kid's Cove at the library. Mrs. Blackford engages the children with stories, songs and other activities appropriate for toddlers age three and under. Although babies may not be able to participate in the songs and movement, hearing the stories and songs, experiencing the socialization and generally being engaged to their capabilities has lasting benefits. In observance of Presidents' Day, the library will be closed on February 20. Toddler Story Time will not meet on that day.

A new Canyon Lake Library program for middle school children will begin by exploring Edgar Allen Poe and his writings. The program is not a sit and listen book club. This literature program will have members thinking and writing in ways that personalize the works being studied.

Each program will consist of readings from various authors and delving into literary devices. The group will be dealing with different genres, such as mysteries and fantasy. It aims to help improve creative writing by helping young writers center on what they are feeling and choose to express.

The program meets at the library on Mondays at 3:30 and is lead by Mrs. Gretchen Blackford, a retired middle school English teacher. "Mrs. Blackford has so many ideas that just sound like fun. It's a plus they are also educational," says Librarian Sanda Brautigam.

At this time the literature program is only referred to as "Middle School Lit." Gretchen would like the participants to choose their own name for the group.

The Roots to Grow tutoring program at the Canyon Lake Library for children grades K-8 is in session every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. The program is led by high school honor students who help elementary and middle grade students with math, science, English and history. Students should bring the work they are having problems with to gain help in the area most needed. Volunteer positions are open for additional students interested in assisting younger students.

The Scholastic Aptitude Test (S.A.T) group meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. to discuss information and preparations to excel in the S.A.T.

The Riverside County Library System also offers tutoring for all ages online from their website at http://www.rivlib.net. The service is located under the eResources tab, then Homework Help and Learning Resources. This program is free and provides one-on-one tutoring with trained tutors. The Brainfuse program helps with live online tutoring in math, science, reading/writing, social studies, PSAT/SAT, ACT, AP and state standardized tests. Library card holders can submit essays and other forms of writing for constructive feedback including professional assistance in resume/cover letter writing. Brainfuse offers assistance with U.S. citizenship prep and MS Office essential skills, and provides Spanish-speaking support.

The Riverside County Library System has an app available to make using its website from mobile devices easier. The new app is a portal to the library's services from mobile devices. It allows users to check their account, search the catalog, use digital library cards, renew items and get the latest recommended reads suggestions. Users also can access digital content, such as ebooks, audiobooks, music, movies, magazines and more. The Location Finder allows users to find the nearest branch, see opening hours and get directions to any of the county's 35 library branches.

The Canyon Lake Library is located inside the City Hall building. It's hours of operation are Mondays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library is closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The Canyon Lake Library is a member of the Riverside County Library System (www.rivlib.net) honoring cards and returns from other affiliated libraries. For more information, call 951-244-9181.