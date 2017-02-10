Residents are invited to meet for coffee and casual conversation with Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District Division 1 Director Nancy Horton on the last Tuesday of every month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sports Stop Pub & Grill in the Canyon Lake Towne Center.

Coffee with Nancy is an informal come-and-go monthly gathering for residents to express their concerns and ask questions.

Nancy, a Canyon Lake resident and former Mayor, is available to talk about changing guidelines for water conservation and to answer questions about the district’s conservation rebates, lake and alum treatments, the RARE program, a program modeled after the county's CARE program for low income households, etc. A recent topic of discussion is about AMID (smart meters) that are going to be installed throughout the district.

Residents are invited to bring their water bill for clarification of costs.

Nancy has been providing this same format since 2010. Back then she was the Mayor of Canyon Lake and it was called "Coffee with the Mayor." Residents do not need to make an appointment or reservation to attend. Simply show up, join in on the conversation and enjoy the coffee. The coffee is complimentary.