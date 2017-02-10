The Canyon Lake 9er's Golf Club hosted its annual Valentine's Day Tournament on February 9. Kathy Sanchez says, "We had a record breaking participation with 79 golfers. It was an amazing day on our beautiful golf course and perfect weather for golf."

After the nine holes of golf, lunch was served, raffle prizes were handed out and awards were presented to the winners.

The winners are:

Ladies Flight–Net Score 18: Gail McCall, Karen Wallace, Marjorie Villaluz and Barbara Spraul.

Jack & Jill Flight–Net Score 14: Lance Allen Brown, Betty Brown, Sheryl Fine and Bonnie Harlow