Country music legend and Hall of Fame musician John Anderson played to a welcoming crowd in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge on Saturday. With more than 300 people attending, the show was nearly sold out.

John performed such classic favorites as “Swingin” “Seminole Wind” and "Straight Tequila Night."

Concert Promoter and Canyon Lake resident Doug Schultz says, “I believe the members of Canyon Lake that attended the concert witnessed a true country music living legend. Residents told me after the concert that John Anderson's acoustic show was mesmerizing. After touring arenas and large venues for several years, John Anderson is content with doing fewer concert dates per year, spending more time with his family and especially his grandchildren. We were so lucky that he performed here in our little community”

Chase Miller, a country music artist/songwriter from Seal Beach, opened the show with a 30-minute set that included both original and cover songs. He started off his set and ended it with two of his original songs, “My Heart is Yours” and "Drunk Lovin." In between he played a few cover songs, including “Chillin' It”, an original by Cole Swindell, and "Dust On The Bottle," an original by David Lee Murphy.

Chase says, "I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to open for such a prolific songwriter with so many accolades. I have a heavy respect for songwriters and John Anderson is one of the best. I want to extend a huge thank you to Doug Shultz, Canyon Lake POA, Mark at Sound Wave and Donna Ritchie at The Friday Flyer for making this show possible."

The next “Concerts at the Lodge” concert will be the Classic Rock All Stars concert on April 22. The concert will feature Goldy McJohn of Steppenwolf, Albert Bouchard of Blue Oyster Cult and Mike Pinera of Blues Image, Iron Butterfly and Alice Cooper. Together they will perform the smash hit songs from each of their bands. "Ride Captain Ride," "Magic Carpet Ride," "Don't Fear the Reaper," “Godzilla” and “In a Gada Da Vida” are some of the songs these artists will be performing.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Member Services at the POA Office or online at www.canyonlakepoa.com.