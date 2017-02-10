The community is invited to a unique opportunity to have a magical dinner at the Lighthouse Restaurant. Those who dine at the Lighthouse on Wednesday, March 1 and 22, will be treated to close-up magic at their table during dinner.

“Chef Anton” Riniti will be performing strolling close-up magic from table to table from 6 to 8 p.m. during the Family Dinner and Magic Nights. Kids under 10 years old eat free with one paid adult from the regular dinner menu during show hours. Some of the previous magic dinners were sold out, so reservations are highly recommended.

Families who attend will be treated to a magical experience that is sure to inspire and awe. Some people who attend may even be surprised to find their watches have vanished off their wrists only to have it magically reappear in a sealed envelope in Anton's wallet.

"In this day and age, family interaction is at an all-time low, so we would like to bring excitement and magic to everyone who supports the local Lighthouse Restaurant," says Anton. "We encourage families of all ages and sizes to take advantage of this unique opportunity to have a magical dinner and to support our local community."

Anton, who recently appeared on the television show Penn & Tellers Fool Us, has been practicing magic since he was four years-old. He turned professional in 1989. He's also consulted on magic and billiards for several major networks including ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

Anton is a two time United States Trick Shot champion of pool, award winning close-up and stage magician from the Magic Castle in Hollywood and one of the world's foremost authors on hustling and con games. He was the first billiard trick shot artist to be invited to perform at the Magic Castle.

In addition to performing magic, this jack of all trades is the author of "Cook with Love and Serve Family Style." The book is filled with recipes from family and friends, many of which have been kept secret for generations, along with original recipes developed at the Culinary Institute of America by Anton.

Two of his Anton's other achievements include 2008 National Hydrofoiling Champion and 2013 Canyon Lake Golf Champion.

For dinner reservations at the Lighthouse Restaurant, call 951-244-6841, ext. 771. For online reservations, visit www.canyonlakelighthouse.com