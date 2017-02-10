Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

52° F

Cloudy

February 17, 2017 Edition ›  Letters

Golf Tournament

Article
Print

Editor, The Friday Flyer:

The 9ers Golf Club would like to give a special thank you to all those who worked so hard to make the 9ers Golf Club Valentine's Tournament possible. Golf Pro Pat Kemball and his wonderful staff are so efficient in helping us with all the golf logistics, we could not do this without them. Thank you to the restaurant staff for both great food and service. A special thank you to our Tournament Director Teresa Roberson and her Tournament Committee, Sandy Dawson, Sandy Coleman and Victoria Shankland. They did a fabulous job.

Kathy Sanchez

9ers Golf Club

More Stories
Most Popular
Sections

Schools and Sports

POA News

City Connection

Movie Reviews by Reel People

Teen Talk

Letters

Near and Far with The Friday Flyer

Announcements

In Memoriam

Golf News

Club News

Cook's Corner

Arts and Entertainment

News Briefs

Out and About in Canyon Lake