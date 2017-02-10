Community safety and security are a high priority the Association. The City, Riverside Sheriff's Department and the Association all work closely to provide the residents of Canyon Lake with a safe community.

Community Patrol Statistics for the month of January are provided by Securitas Account Manager Jay Cregeen. Marine Patrol Statistics are provided by Marine Patrol Captain Steve Haney.

Community Patrol logged 14,291 miles and answered 244 calls for service with an average response time of eight minutes.

Officers issued 63 citations. There were four speed enforcement citations, one failure to stop for a school bus citation and 34 parking citations.

Officers issued 3 failure to comply citations, three verbal abuse citations, one identification for access control citation and five miscellaneous citations. Six animal related citations were issued.

There were three calls for suspicious persons/vehicles. Six passes were confiscated and 19 POA cards were confiscated for being expired or not in Dwelling Live.

There were a total of 29 incident reports. Of the 29 incident reports, 14 of were for gate arm damage, 2 were for graffiti and 5 for vandalism. There were three lake contamination incidents.

Process servers were escorted to 23 locations with a time of 9 minutes per escort and an on-scene time at the house of two minutes.

Concerns for security are: vandalism/graffiti, speed enforcement and stop sign enforcement.

Marine Patrol stats are as follows: three boat inspections, 38 fishing license/permit checks, three boat tows and a total of two escorted hours.