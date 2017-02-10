Stuart “Stu” Shelton passed away February 7, 2017 after three years of battling lung cancer. He was born born in Nebo, Illinois, on July 9, 1935.

Stu served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Right out of the service he went to work for Southern California Edison where he worked for the next 35 years. He retired as a foreman. After he retired he owned and operated Shelton's Golf Cars for 20 years. Cancer forced him to retire for good.

Stu lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed all sports, but golf was his passion. He loved his family, and they adored him. Their lives will never be the same.

Stu is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 27 years, three sons, one daughter, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and his buddy Wyatt.

Stu requested no services. Rest in peace beloved husband, father and grandfather.