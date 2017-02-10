Virgil “Gene” McCown was born in Lynwood, California on July 7, 1939 to parents Virgil and Frances McCown. He entered eternal life on February 1, 2017 in Redlands, California. Gene is survived by his wife Diane McCown; four children: Dawn McCown, Carrie Hall, Jim McCown and Heather Smalley; eight grandchildren: Travis, Morgan, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Tiana, Rachel, Ian and Brittney; two great-grandchildren: Wayne and Josie; and sisters Cathy Diane and Phyllis Rae.

Professionally, Gene started working in the printing business in 1960. He worked at Trend Offset Printing in Los Alamitos and then joined U.S. Printing Ink in Santa Fe Springs in 1979 as a sales representative. Gene was ranked number one in sales and was promoted to branch manager in 1989. Gene retired from U.S Printing Ink at the age of 68. His hobbies included camping, fishing, and watching old westerns. Gene and Diane moved to Canyon Lake in 1998 where Gene was known as the “Wagon Master” in his community because he prompted others to start camping with him. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family.

Gene was a very likable man. He lit up any room with his contagious smile. His family and friends will miss his loving ways and strong-willed spirit. The family traditions he started will continue.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday February 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Evans Brown Sun City Chapel, 27010 Encanto Dr., Sun City, 92585. A reception will be held at the Sports Stop Pub & Grill in Canyon Lake immediately following the services.