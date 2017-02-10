Kathy Barbay has entered many quilt shows during her 22 years of quilting. Until now, she's never placed. Last weekend Kathy entered her quilts in the Valley Quilters Guild 2017 Quilt Show in Hemet. She placed third in the “Pieced” category and third place in the “Miniature” category.

"These wins mean a lot of me," says Kathy. "Not only is it my first placing, but I was competing against many people."

Some of Kathy's fellow Canyon Lakers also placed, including Janie Currey who received a “Best Hand Embroidery” award, Edna Hornkohl who received a “Past President” award and Linda Card who received a first place award for "Computerized Quilting."

Kathy makes about four quilts a year. "Some years it's more than four, other years it's less than four," she says.

Kathy learned to make quilts in 1995 when she took a quilting class. She's been sewing since she was a little girl. "My grandmother taught me how to sew. I've been sewing ever since I could," she says.

Kathy is part of a quilting group that meets every Wednesday at the Senior Center. She's also a member of the Canyon Lake “Quilts of Valor” quilting group. “Quilts of Valor” is a national program were people make and donate quilts to be presented to veterans of wars that the U.S. has participated in.

The Canyon Lake “Quilts of Valor” quilting group makes several quilts each year and donates them to Canyon Lake military veterans and to children's hospitals for children suffering from various illnesses.

Each year the group presents a “Quilt of Valor” to a Canyon Lake veteran during the annual Veterans Day Celebration in the Towne Center. Last year, the group presented two quilts, one to a female veteran and one to a male veteran.