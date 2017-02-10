The Friday Flyer traveled to Abu Dhabi with Michael Furnish where he worked recently at a power plant. Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It sits off the mainland on an island in the Persian (Arabian).

Michael's time there for sightseeing was very limited since his work required a seven-day work week and 12-hour days. Just before returning home, Michael had a few hours to visit the YAS Marina Circuit Raceway. Michael says if he had more time riding a camel would have been on his agenda, or maybe not.