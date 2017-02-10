State Senator Jeff Stone is seeking nominations for individuals and groups for the 2017 Veterans Service Awards. The awards are given annually to 10 military veterans from the 28th Senate District who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help their fellow veterans and members of the community.

"We owe our veterans a debt that can never be repaid," says Senator Stone.

"This award is just a small token of our thanks and appreciation for what they have done, not only during their time in uniform, but after they returned home."

Veterans groups, such as American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts, are encouraged to nominate a member of their organization for the award and individuals can also nominate worthy veterans.

Award recipients must be residents of the 28th District, which is entirely in Riverside County and includes the cities of Blythe, Canyon Lake, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta, Temecula, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Wildomar.

The deadline to submit applications is April 17, 2017. Senator Stone will present the awards at separate ceremonies held in Southwest Riverside County and the Coachella Valley in late May.

Applications can be found on Senator Stone's website at senate.ca.gov/stone. For more information, visit the Senator's website or call 951-894-3530.