• Thunder was out and about in Canyon Lake for the kick off of Little League season.

• Three-year-old Christian Walda was seen out and about waving to the firemen as they came down his street on their way to help a neighbor.

• Tonie Ahlgrim was spotted out and about having a good time at the John Anderson and Chase Miller concert at the Lodge last Saturday evening.

• Seventeen ladies from the “Dining with Friends” group were out and about last week enjoying food and friendship at the Country Club.

• Dave and Jennifer Dain were spotted out and about enjoying a mean and testing their trivia skills at “Bar Trivia Night” at the Lodge.

• These Little Leaguers were spotted out taking a group photo before the start of their “Friday Night Lights” game at Gault Field the evening before Opening Day.