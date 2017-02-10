Thanks to the Go-Pass and U-Pass programs, students at Cal Baptist University, La Sierra University, Moreno Valley College, Mt. San Jacinto College, Norco College, Riverside City College and UC Riverside get unlimited rides on RTA buses. Whether it’s a local bus to class, work or the movies, or a CommuterLink Express bus to the beach, simply swipe your college ID and enjoy the ride.

RTA also expanded its free Wi-Fi service to all fixed-route buses. RTA has those covered who want to get some school work done during their rides.

Students aren't the only ones who get unlimited rides. City of Riverside employees and jurors with valid IDs ride RTA's fixed-route and CommuterLink express buses for free.

Bus location and arrival times can be found online at www.RTABus.com. BusWatch shows in real-time where buses are on a map and estimates when they will arrive at your stop. BusWatch is free and easy to use on your computer, tablet or smartphone. A BusWatch app is coming soon.