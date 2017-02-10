The Cub Scouts of Pack 346 held its annual Pinewood Derby on February 12. Family and friends were on hand to watch the Scouts, ages 5 to 11, race their Pinewood Derby Cars. While the actual race lasts only moments, the Pinewood Derby experience lasts a lifetime. The benefits for the Scouts are discovered through the derby process itself: strengthening bonds, building sportsmanship, sharing responsibility and developing teamwork.

Awards were handed out for the fastest cars in each Den (grade level) and for the overall fastest in the Pack. Overall winners for speed in Pack 346 were Zane Zander (1st place), Luke Remley (2nd place) and Zackary Zander (3rd place). Design winners were Zack Zander for Best Cub Scout Theme, Daniel Diaz for Most Patriotic, Maxwell Simon for Most Realistic Looking Car, Jacob Hanks for Best Paint Job, Eddie Christianson for Funniest Design, Logan Caglia for Most Creative Design and Bladen Hartley for Cubmaster's Choice.

Cars took on fun and creative designs with sharks, American flags, Pikachu and military vehicles. One of the most talked about car was Eddie Christianson's Trump Car.?The highlight of the afternoon was when Lion Scout Luke Withrow raced his Grandfather, Don Davis, who brought his own Derby Car from 50 years ago to the races.?Pack 346 will be holding its annual Blue and Gold Dinner next month to celebrate the year and award achievements, and to thank the leaders for their service to the Pack.

Local business owners who would like to donate an item or gift certificate for the live auction and opportunity drawing to help the pack raise funds for the remaining events this year should contact cubscout346mom@gmail.com.

The Pack is continuing to sell See's Candies lollipops at the POA Office for its Summer Camp Scholarship Fund.?Cub Scouts Pack 346 serves Canyon Lake, Canyon Hills and Tuscany Hills and is boys in Kindergarten through 5th grade. New Scouts are accepted year round. For more information, call 951-363-3346 or email socalpack346@gmail.com.